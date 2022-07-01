Rotary collaborates with US to acquire malaria vaccine for Nigeria

The district governor of Rotary 9125, Dr Goddy Nnadi has disclosed that he is working in collaboration with other countries particularly the United States of America to help in providing assistance in areas related to Malaria vaccines to Nigerians.

Nnadi made the declaration while briefing journalists as he assumed office in Abuja pledging to tackle malaria an endemic in Nigeria.

He also said Rotary International has contacted the Director-General of the National Blood Transfusion Service for blood donation nationwide for accident victims and other related illnesses that require blood transfusions in the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Statistics have indicated that Nigeria suffers the world’s greatest malaria burden, with approximately 51 million cases and 207,000 deaths reported annually (approximately 30 % of the total malaria burden in Africa).

About 97 per cent of the total population (approximately 173 million) is at risk of infection. Moreover, malaria accounts for 60 per cent of outpatient visits to hospitals and led to approximately 11 per cent of maternal mortality and 30 % of child mortality, especially among children less than 5 years.

Nnadi also disclosed that there are collaborative efforts with the FCT Administration for 24 hours service in the FCT hospitals to ensure people get the services they deserve adding that Rotary International would provide health personnel to complement the effort.

In the area of Education, Nnadi said several interventions are being made and would be made as he said the theme to be used during his tenure is “Imagine Year”.





He said this is necessary because Rotary International is known for its selfless service to humanity and has built toilets in several schools to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases and rape cases among female students and their male counterparts.

“Rotary International has over 5000 members across the country with over one million members across the globe.

“In Nigeria, there are four Rotary International Districts and Abuja is one where he manages 23 states including FCT.”

He explained that he is the 14th District Governor taking over freshly from Mr Ayoola Oyedokun as his predecessor.

He also appointed Alhaji Yusuf Ali to head the media unit to ensure adequate coverage of his programmes.