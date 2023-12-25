The Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Darwen, England, treated over 350 children with dental issues.

The programme, which was held at Rotary House, Joyce B, Ibadan, witnessed dental health education, oral examination, counselling, scaling and polishing, fluoride application, x-rays, dental fillings, anterior tooth aesthetic restorations, and dental extractions and referral for further treatment.

The programme, with the theme ‘My teeth, my beauty, my confidence’, also featured the distribution of toothpaste, brushes, and stationery to beneficiaries.

Speaking, the president of the Rotary Club Iyaganku-Ibadan, Mr Akindayo Famoyegun, said the programme was packaged by both the Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan and the Rotary Club of Darwen to support children’s dental well-being, adding that it is part of Rotary International’s programme.

He said the programme is a yearly event, adding that the number of beneficiaries increases every year.

One of the coordinators of the programme, Dr Olubunmi Oni, disclosed that they want parents, in particular, to be more aware of the dental needs of their children.

Oni, who is a community dentist and a public expert, said, “Today {Friday}, we are reaching out to vulnerable groups, which include children between the ages of five and 16.

“We are checking their dental health; we know what their oral health status is so that we can give them some preventive treatment and be able to educate them about dental health.

“These programmes were anchored by the Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Darwen, England.

“Since the beginning of this programme, the turnout has been overwhelming; the dental health burden has been very high in Ibadan and environs. We have been able to reach out to over 350 children and 100 adults within the past three days, and they have all benefited from this gesture.

“On the third day of the programme, we gave health information to parents and children. We want mothers to listen to their children and get to know when there is pain, sensitivity, or a hole in their teeth; we want mothers and parents generally to be more aware of the dental needs of their children.

“It is also important for them to know the correct method of brushing and the correct toothpaste to use; they must know that not all toothpastes are for children.”

In her remarks, one of the parents, Mrs. Oladeji Oriyomi, lauded the initiative, just as she charged other organisations to emulate what the Rotary Club is doing.

