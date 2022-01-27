Rotary Club provides free Hepatitis B vaccination to Ibadan residents

In line with the Rotary’s area of focus on disease prevention and treatment, Rotary Club, Ibadan Jericho Metro, last week provided free vaccination to over 300 people across the metropolis so as to prevent Hepatitis B.

The medical programme was held at the Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan.

The President of the Club, Mr Samuel Kolawole, said hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be transmitted through sexual contacts, sharing of needles, among others.

He said, “This is part of what we do as Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro and as one of the clubs in District 9125 of Rotary International, and one of the areas where we must have an impact in our community is disease prevention and treatment and vaccination is one of those areas.

“Within Rotary, we have an active group on eradication of hepatitis, so we are working as a humanitarian organisation to ensure that we eradicate hepatitis; we support the effort to eradicate the diseases in Nigeria and the world at large.

“This is the final dose we are giving today; we started the programme with the first dose in July and the second dose in August and this is the last one. We are also handing vaccination cards to all those who have completed the three doses of the vaccination.

“The people who have completed their doses are sure of immunity from hepatitis and it is a way of preventing the disease. The programme is for the public, not just Rotary members alone, It is just that Rotary Club in Ibadan are organising the programme and it cuts all over District 9125 23 states of the country.

“It is important we continue to test for all the different ailments that we may be disposed to, depending on our age and situation and medical history, because when you test, there is a possibility that you can address any issue you find before it becomes too late.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Nursing Officer, Public Health, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Mosobalaje Samiat Oyefunmike, said the importance of hepatitis vaccination could not be overemphasised, saying it is going to prevent hepatitis B infection, which destroys the liver.

She noted that unknown to a lot of people, they are hepatitis B carriers, but they have not gone for the test to know their status.

“A lot of people are hepatitis B positive and they do not know whether they have it or not. Globally, a lot of people have hepatitis and the virus is very easy to transmit from one person to the other through sharing of sharp objects, sex, and an infected mother to an unborn child.

“I will just encourage every individual to always go for medical check-ups on a regular basis and I must commend the Rotary Club Ibadan Jericho Metro for organising this medical programme so as to save the people from liver damage.”