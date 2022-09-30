Rotary Club presents education materials to school in Ibadan

In line with the basic education and literacy programme of the Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate has donated branded Rotary educational materials to students of Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that over 200 students benefited from the gesture as they got four notebooks and two pens each.

The president of the club, Modinat Olu-Ajayi, disclosed that “The programme is in line with our basic education and literacy programme for secondary school students.”

She said the club wanted to enhance students literacy level, adding: “We are here today to present notebooks and other writing materials to students of Baptist Secondary School, Ibadan to celebrate the basic education and literacy month.”

Community Service Director, Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate, Adetayo Famade, charged the students to always give their best and make their parents proud.

“These are the next generation; we want them to have that spirit and to know the importance of going to school and importance of being literate and also know that school must not pass through them but they need to pass through school.

“We decided to come to Baptist Secondary School to let them know the importance of the month and to talk to them on how to be successful in life.”

Principal of the school, Mrs Akinpelu Olumide, thanked members of the cub for the donation, just as she said materials would complement the efforts of parents and go a long way in assisting the beneficiaries.

Mrs Olumide implored other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Rotary Club in supporting the underprivileged in the society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE