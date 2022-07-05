Rotary Club of Ibadan-Pathfinder charters three new clubs

IN a bid to foster humanitarian services offered by the Rotary Club to the society, the Rotary Club of Ibadan-Pathfinder, has chartered three clubs in a bid to encourage more humanitarian services in the society.

Speaking to journalists recently, the Chartered President of the Club, Dr Victor Popoola, explained that the newly charted clubs were approved with Chartered Certificate from Rotary International in order to give more to society.

He said that the club which has spread to many parts of the world, continues to establish branches so as to increase humanitarian services.

The chartered clubs include the Interact Club of Government College Ibadan Pathfinder, Rotaract Club of Iseyin Pathfinder and Rotary Club of Abuja-Pathfinder (Provisional).

According to Popoola, the clubs were approved in order to create more platforms to reach out to the needy in the society.

Popoola said as the president of the 2021/2022 Rotary Year, it has various interventions such as community economic development projects, health programme such as polio awareness and sensitisation, literacy as well as water sanitation, adding that the club will continue to assist the needy in the society.