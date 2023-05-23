The Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro has reaffirmed its stand in rendering value and effective service delivery to humanity, adding that without productive youths, communities, state and the nation in general is in danger.

The president of the Rotary Club, Oluseye Diyan, said this during a quiz competition organised by the club for 30 public secondary schools within Ibadan metropolis held at St. Brigid’s Secondary School, Mokola, Ibadan, with the aim of involving the youth in its nation building efforts.

“We render youth’s service to various communities within and outside the state. Youths are relevant stakeholders in nation building. We want to train youths to be vibrant future leaders in the development of the nation. The month of May is specially designed for the youth in the rotary calendar,” the president said.

Diyan said that the quiz competition would create a healthy academic environment among the competing secondary schools thereby extending the cordial relationship among the students of the various schools, adding that all relevant stakeholders needed to unite with the government in investing in the youth so as to take the nation to the promised land.

“On our part, we have decided to follow the right direction. We will transform the nation positively by investing in the youth. We want future leaders that will shape the nation for the better. We will continue to ensure that we pilot the youth who will be proud leaders of tomorrow.”

“We have not only executed various development projects such as renovation of libraries, classrooms and halls in secondary schools in Ibadan, but have also carried out development projects in some institutions of higher learning such as construction of boreholes, buildings and libraries.

We also involve teachers from the various schools to tap from their wealth of experience. The participating schools have been divided into six groups with the first group having its own today. At the end of the completion, the best three secondary schools will be rewarded accordingly, while certificates of participation will be issued to all the participants.

On her part, the Principal, St. Brigid’s Secondary School, Mokola, Ibadan, Mrs Adetunji Adenike, commended the initiative of the club, adding that the quiz competition would impact positively on the activities of the participating students and the schools in general.

”Reading is good. Regular learning is critical to life achievements. One will continue to learn till the end of his lifetime,’’ she said.

“My school school has been a beneficiary of the initiative of the Rotary Club. The quiz completion is bringing the schools to limelight in the education sector. I am sure; some of the students will be encouraged by the initiative. I really commend the club,” she added.