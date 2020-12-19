Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold sponsors free eye test for 100 patients

Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold on Saturday offered free eye test and medical check-up to over 100 residents of Eleyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The free eye screening which was held at Oba Abass Secondary School, Benjamin, Eleyele saw over 100 people including men and women, not leaving out the younger ones who get a free medical check-up.

The club made the medical outreach open to all the people of the community as they provided an optician who carried out the exercise before they were given correctional glasses to some individuals.

Speaking, the Project Coordinator for the programme, Edith Okotete said the programme was about eye advocacy and part of the project for the year where tests would be carried out on the beneficiaries.

She said “This is all about humanitarian services, giving a free medical checkup and medications to people in the community for free. We are doing basic eye tests for free with free glasses and for those who have complex issues, we will refer them to epic eye care clinics where we still conduct free services for them.

“Today, we will also conduct HIV tests, malaria, Hepatitis B and we also have free medication to those who need it. This is community service which Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold is offering to the community for free.

“This is part of our project for the year and over 100 are beneficiaries of today’s programme. When it comes to health, everybody needs to know their status because if you know it, it will help you to manage your own being,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Mrs Deborah Adeyemi thanked Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold for their gesture saying political office holders need to emulate them.

“What we are witnessing today is very good as they complement the effort of the state government, I believe every other organisation and political office holder should emulate them.