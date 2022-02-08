Rotary club of Ibadan Gold empowers 20 teenagers on vocational training

As part of the Club areas of focus, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold, on Saturday trained 20 teenagers on vocational skills.

Four facilitators trained the beneficiaries on the rudiments of vocations such as baking, bead making, soap making and make-up.

Speaking, President of the Club, Rotarian Wale Bogunjoko said it is necessary for the club to cater for the needs of the public to support the government’s plan.

Bogunjoko advises the beneficiaries to pay attention to the details and get it right saying they should not sit back but continue to practice what they have learnt and make use of it.

“What we are doing today, is tagged ‘Empowerment of 20 teenagers on vocational skills. As a club, we have identified four key vocational areas which are bead making, make-up, soap making and baking.

“We have carefully selected 20 teenage girls to be empowered on the four identified vocational skills area. The 20 selected teenage girls were divided into four classes namely, Bead Making, Soap Making, basic make-up and baking, which means 5 girls per class.

“The idea is for us to train them to be employers of labour and be able to stand on their feet while growing up.

“After today’s training, if we find it necessary to still train them more in any of those vocational skills, and on the recommendation of the facilitators, we will take them up again in the nearest future.

Rotary club is a humanitarian organization and what we have done today is to impact life positively on 20 teenage girls within our immediate community.

Meanwhile, Project Chair for the Club, Funmi Fakunle admonished the beneficiaries not to relent to try to add to the knowledge they have acquired and to have an interest in learning more hand works that could make their life more successful.

Also, one of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Maforikan thanked the Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold saying the training is good for youths like learning innovations so as not to rely on anybody.

“We have learned it and we know it which has stuck to our brains, and it will add to our education.”