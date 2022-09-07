Rotary club of Asokoro donates N1m for Cataract surgery of poor citizens

Rotary Club of Asokoro, Abuja, District 9125, has donated N1 million to Asokoro District Hospital, to embark on cataract surgeries on indigent residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in continuation and the second phase of its fight against the eyesight issue.

The President of the Rotary Club of Asokoro District, Ebele Israel, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, during a courtesy call to the Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Dr Uche Afioma.

Israel said: “Some of the people that were operated on, still talk to us that they appreciate the hospital, they send their prayers all the time, so this is Rotary here, we said let’s come and do it again, that people are suffering from Cataract a lot and it doesn’t really cost much to operate on but apparently a lot of people of indigent people don’t have the money to do that.

“So don’t even go to the hospital to know that they have a problem, so the club decided to come back the second time to do another set of surgery, though this time around a little smaller than what we did last year and we hope to keep doing that every year to help restore sight to humanity so that’s why we are here,” she stated.

While welcoming the Rotary President and her delegation, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Uche Afioma thanked the club for the gesture and assured of continued partnership, saying; “The future is bright.”

She said: “We are so grateful, and I think close to ninety individuals benefited from that outreach and like we would say, you know, this hospital, if there is anything else we are known for, it’s our integrity, so be rest assured that every penny you invest here will be well utilised, that is what we can assure you, the quality assurance is you know is very keenly followed, specially in terms of best practices.

“So we held meetings and ensured that those who should benefit benefited, and that is something that we are engineering, that whatever we do is done with the fear of God, you may not be able to pay us but down the road God pays us.

“I want to welcome you and thank you, since you have made a regular opportunity we also will build capacity, between then and now, we build capacity, a lot of our doctors can operate with that, it made them more confident and more skilled, and then we also had training within the house in order to ensure that clients got the best. On behalf of the Hospital Management Board, there were aware that you are here, you will hear from the Ophthalmological group, God bless you and enrich your purse, the future is bright and tomorrow is looking good,” he stated.

While donating the check the President said; “Today is quite emotional for me, my Dad had cataract, as a kid I took my Daddy to the hospital many times, I witness his operation two times and I remember the day ran into the operating room and I saw his eye outside, it affected my upbringing, it affected our upbringing, it affected him being the head of the family and finally lead to his death.





“So when we did this project last year, I controlled my emotions because I knew what it did to my family, my father as a first-class civil engineer could not use his knowledge to achieve a lot because of cataract. I’m happy that we going to through Asokoro Rotary club members and of this management of the hospital we are going to reach out to a larger number of people so that people can get themselves together, bring food to the house and help each other, there is nothing like sight,” She added.

Receiving the check on behalf of the hospital management, Rosemary Nwokorie, Head, Clinical Services, said: “It is a welcome development and a program that has impacted greatly on the people, I don’t know if there is a gift better than eyesight, because someone without sight, the quality of life is greatly diminished and especially for people who can hardly afford, one can imagine the joy when you thought all hope is lost getting back your sight.

“I want to say this labour of love you put in, God will certainly reward you beyond your expectations. Anything you put here can be guaranteed will go to the right source, and there will be results beyond what we plan,” She assured.

The President-elect of the club, Dr Adesuan Bontaen, and the Immediate Past President, Tazazi Adetola, both promised to support and sustain the cataract surgery initiative.

