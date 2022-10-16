Rotary Club not a secret cult, Christian Association ― DGN 9125

Rotary Club International has been described as a gathering of people of like minds who are into humanitarian services and not a cult.

The assertion was made by the DGN, Rotary International District 9125, Jos, Rotarian Mike Ukachi while speaking at the investiture of Rotn Nwobi Chukwunonso as the 2nd President of Bauchi Central Rotary Club held at the Larema Hotel, Bauchi on Saturday.

He said that “I want to categorically tell my Moslem brothers and sisters that Rotary Club is not a secret cult, it is not a Christian club, it opened to all who have humanitarian services tendency. Please, come and join us”.

He added that “It may interest you to know that Rotary Club started in Kano and it is still doing very well. The Kano District has produced a one-time African President. We need people to join in order to serve humanity”.

The District 9125 DGN assured that for ease of administration, more Districts will be created out of the present District urging for membership expansion.

In his investiture speech, the 2nd President of Rotary Club, Bauchi Central, Rotarian Nwobi Chukwunonso reiterated his commitment to service to humanity in every form stressing that humanitarian service is the best thing anyone can do.

He added that Bauchi Central will need the support of members in carrying out its humanitarian services, he, therefore, solicited the commitment of existing members just as he urged others to join the Club.

Nwobi Chukwunonso pointed out that Rotary International was formed 153 years ago with 1.4 million members worldwide in 210 countries who are engaged in humanitarian services.

The 2nd President of Bauchi Central Rotary Club while commending those who have partnered with the Club in the execution of Humanitarian projects calling for more support and collaboration.

During the ceremony, 5 people were recognized and given awards for their contributions to the operation of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central in the execution of its humanitarian projects.

They included Rotarian Mike Ukachi, District Governor Nominee (DGN), Jos; AG Tong’naan Dada Bawa, Rotary Club of Naraguta; High Chief Samuel Emmanuel Okoro, MD/CEO of Larema Hotels Ltd; Rotn Prof Ediga Agbo and Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA.

