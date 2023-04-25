THE Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic and Lagos State Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA) in collaboration with Toleram Group have donated coconut seedlings to eight communities within the Lagos Free Zone.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the eight communities are: Idotun Lekuru, Lujagba, Oke-Segun, Magbin-Segun, Itoke, Okunraye and Alasia.

The communities located around the Lagos Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Development Area received 25 seedlings each at the premises of the Lekki Deep Sea Ports on Friday in Lagos.

Rotarian Gboyega Bada, President, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, said that the club embraced coconut planting because of its importance to the environment and Lagos state.

Bada said the exercise was part of the club’s effort to replant coconut along the sea shores and coastal areas, schools and gardens in the state.

He said that coconut aside from the aesthetics beauty, also protect the environment from the effect of climate change.

He added that coconut protects the shoreline and communities alone the costal area from ocean surge and erosion.

According to him, the crop has high economic value due to its usefulness.

“We decided to go back to these communities to encourage them to replant coconut to bring back its beauty and importance along the shoreline.

“Coconut is the only crop that can survive in sea and that is why we are here to give seedlings to the communities in the free zone to plant, increase production and protect the costal areas.

In her remarks, Ms Abisola Olasanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, said that as custodian of the coconut tree along the coastal lines, it was important to replant the old trees in the host communities.





Olusanya, who was represented by Mr Gbolabo Olaniwun, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, said that the benefits of coconut cannot be overemphasised.

She commended Rotary Club for adopting coconut one of its project in Lagos.

Olusanya added that the seedlings would replace the already old trees in the communities to prevent ocean vagaries and sea shores from erosion that might arise.

The commissioner urged the communities to nurture the seedlings from germination to fruition adding that it would serve as source of livelihood to the communities and increase production.

Also, Mr Adurayemi Ogundele, Manager, Environment and Community, Lekki Port, thanked the Rotary Club, Ministry of Agriculture and LASCODA for the collaboration.

According to him, we are so glad to have you here because we understand the importance of planting trees in general whether coconut or vegetational, especially along the shoreline.

“Community wise, it is good for us to replant, perhaps if there are coconuts that have been lost so we can replant so that we have a shoreline bubbling.

“Not only for commercial purposes, when I came here also these are areas where you find people gather together like a recreation park.

“We are very sure this is a welcome development and we will make good use of it,” he said.

A representative of the communities, Mr Tunde Olooto, commended Rotary Club, LASCODA and the management of the free trade zone for the gesture.

Olooto said that the beneficiaries would plant the seedlings to safeguard the shoreline of the coastal communities for the betterment of the generations yet unborn to sustain their livelihood.

Earlier, the representatives of Rotary Club, LASCODA and Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture held a meeting with Toleram Group in the Corporate Headquarters, Lagos Free Zone, to collaborate on the establishment of coconut plantation.

Bada said the collaboration was to further discuss the better projection of coconut in Lagos and boost production to meet its demands.

He said that the club was working toward improving coconut production, creating employment and health benefits of the crop.

“Our visit today is to discuss partnership between the club and Toleram Group on establishment of coconut plantation within the free trade zone.

“We are here to thank the Toleram Group, owners of Lagos Free Zone for their support especially on our projects throughout the year.

“We are initiating coconut collaboration between Toleram and Rotary Club on establishment of coconut plantation for health and economic benefit.

“I am very optimistic that something good will come out of this visit.

“Already, Toleram have told us that they had earmarked some hectares for green area and will see how they can incorporate coconut into it.

Mr Vishal Shah, General Chief Sustainability Officer, Lagos Free Zone, lauded the club for the partnership, while pledging the group’s commitment to friendly ecosystem.

Shah said the Lagos Free Zone located on a 850 hectares of land had already earmarked space for green area in its master plan.

He said said that 44 hectares of the land had been earmarked for green within its master plan.

Shah said the management of the group would look at its master plan to see how it can accommodate coconut plantation.

He said the management of the zone was committed to protecting the environment and the ecosystem.

Shah said that the group would review the proposal and make its decision known to the club.

“We at the Lagos Free Zone are highly excited to host Rotary Club Eko Atlantic and LASCODA.

“We have earmarked some space for green area and it is in our master plan. We will see how we can incorporate coconut into it,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the event include Mrs Tokunbo Emokpae, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, represented by Mr Emmanuel Audu, Director of Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe.

Mr Dapo Olakulehin, GM, LASCODA represented by Mr Olatunji Amusat, Deputy Director, Planning and Research, LASCODA.

