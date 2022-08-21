Rotary club Isolo offers interest-free loan of N1m to 50 beneficiaries

The Rotary Club Isolo has offered an interest-free loan of N1m to 50 beneficiaries.

The gesture, especially the leadership style of its President, Dr Atilade Femi Oshoniyi, has been commended by the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, Lagos and Ogun States, Rotarian Omowunmi Lawson, President Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Rotarian Michael Olawale-Cole and Osolo of Isolo, Oba Oba Kolawole Alani Sehu Tijani.

They commended the President for his selfless disposition to human empowerment and the general good of society.

The trio commended Oshoniyi and entire members of Isolo Rotary Club, saying, “Despite the fact that the Chief Executive Officer of Sparta Construction Company, is currently residing in the United State, he never for once ceased to continue to add value to his country through humanitarian services.”

Lawson, while speaking during her official visit to Rotary Club of Isolo at Isolo city hall, Lagos also showered encomiums on Oshoniyi for excellent performance.

The district governor said despite the distance between Oshoniyi and his club, “It is very evident that Isolo Rotary Club is a club to be reckoned with. The club has done so much today that I lost counting.”

The club’s interest-free micro-credit facility of N1 million was disbursed to 50 market women with widows in focus, who were empowered with the sum of N25,000 each to be repaid within one year.

Then, free cervical and prostate cancer tests; free eye tests, donation of free eyeglasses; tree planting at Isolo General Hospital, and inspection of the massive cervical centre edifice inside the hospital by the club.

The construction of the cervical hospital started last year under the leadership of immediate past female President, Rotarian Taiwo Raji, and it is scheduled to be completed before June next year under Oshoniyi.

The club in collaboration with Rotaract Club and Inner Wheel Club, also trained fashion designers, hair stylists, and hairdressers and as well empowered them.

Lawson noted that the amazing thing is that despite the fact that Oshoniyi is not in the country “all these were achieved seamlessly, which are proof of his collaboration with the club’s board.”

The district governor added that Oshoniyi stunned her with his passion to complete the cervical centre structure with his personal contribution of N2 million, aside from raising sponsors over there in Atlanta, United States of America. “What a sense of commitment,” she said.

She continued: “Virtually the event right from the beginning, he stayed all through even at the time of the board meeting, making his contributions and answering questions.

“He also introduced two new members in the Diaspora, Mr Toye Ajulo and Mr Tunji Abudu with the third person here in Nigeria, Mr Adetola Olumide.”

Lawson said Oshoniyi, the board, and Isolo club members deserved a pat on the back, as she also urged them to continue to do more.

Prior to the commencement of the projects, the club visited Oba Tijani, who acknowledged the impact of the organisation to his community.

In his remark, Olawale-Cole said the 40-year-old club will continue to grow in leaps and bounds as he expressed optimism that Lawson and Oshoniyi would have an excellent tenure.

Oshoniyi, who spoke virtually, applauded Lawson, giving the assurance that he would continue to do his best, not only for the club but also for humanity generally.

The Vice President and President-elect, Rotarian Abimbola Oseni lauded the support of her club members with Oshoniyi, which according to her culminated in the success of the district governor’s visit.

Beneficiaries of training and empowerment are Mrs Ndifreke Kelechi, a tailor; Biliki Folorunsho, a hairdresser; Labeebah Abdul-Hakeem, a tailor and Adegboyega Barakat Temitope, a hairdresser. They all went home with their equipment of two sewing machines and two hairdressing equipment, both training and equipment costing about N380,000.

