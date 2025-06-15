Rotary club, institute provide free eye screening, surgeries for Ibadan residents

No fewer than 300 residents of Ibadan benefited from the free eye screening program organised by the Rotary Club of Ibadan in partnership with the Eleta Eye Institute, Ibadan.

While 100 beneficiaries of the eye screening are scheduled for free surgery on Friday, 20th of June.

According to the President of the Club, Abiodun Ajayi , the exercise was in line with Rotary Club’s mission of giving back to the community through medical programmes.

“Over 100 surgeries are scheduled to be performed nextweek at Eleta Eye Institute, Ibadan.

“Rotary Club of Ibadan in partnership with Eleta Eye institute will be offering over 100 surgeries in Ibadan for underprivileged patients

“Rotary International is about service to humanity, we have seven areas of focus which community is one of it, community service, so today, what we are having is a free eye screening and free surgery for residents of Ibadan.

“Here is another free eye screening, today we would be conducting free eye screening and as well give drugs and eyeglasses to beneficiaries, while some will be scheduled for surgery,” Ajayi said.

Also speaking, the chairman, Planning Committee of the club’s Free Eye surgery project, Micheal Ajao , said the aim of Rotary Club is to touch lives as much as possible, adding that the Club’s free eye screening and surgery is one of its projects for the year

He said, “the project is one of the ways the club respond to the needs of the community , because as we all know many people have eye issues which require eye surgeries but cannot afford it , so this is one of our various interventions in Rotary club of Ibadan through the offering of free eye surgery for many in the community who needed it.”

In a chat with journalists, one of the beneficiaries, Oluwatobiloba Jemiyo lauded the club for the gesture.

Jemiyo who has been scheduled for a surgery after going through an eye test noted that he is of the hope that he will regain his sight back after the surgery.

Also speaking with journalists, another beneficiary of the initiative, Victoria Egbewusi also appreciated the club for organising the free eye screening.

