ROTARY Club of Ibadan West has elected Emuoghoke Emonena Solotan as the new president to run the affairs of the club for the next one year.

Speaking at her investiture, Solotan said she is ready to build on her predecessor’s achievements while calling on members for support in order to raise the bar of the club.

The new president said she will work on the membership drives and projects development.

The 2023-2024 Rotary year, has as its theme, ‘Creating Hope,’ with the club already identified by the Rotary International President, Gordon McNally and the District Governor, Ahmed Sagab.

Some of the projects are donation of wheelchairs to polio victims, toilets to public schools, empowerment training kits for secondary school girls, medical outreach programmes, drilling of solar panel boreholes, among others.

“We have already hit the ground running with the completion of the first phase of the paint job for the senior citizens centre.

“Today, we are also carrying out the maternal and child health support project which is in line with the Rotary theme for the month of July. To achieve these, we need the support of everyone, every kobo counts as we want to create hope in the world through the impactful projects.

“I’m appealing to all members of Rotary Club of Ibadan West for the usual support and cooperation extended to the presidents before me. As it’s our usual practice, it is our year and not the president’s year. Let’s brace up as we use our 3 T’s that is, ‘Our Time, Our Treasure and Our Talent’ to create hope in the world,” she said.

In his remarks, the outgoing president, Mr Johnson Ajayi, charged members of the club to take their activities beyond the shore of Ibadan West and District.