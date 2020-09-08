Rotary International has embarked on a sensitization exercise in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in an attempt to reduce accidents on road.

The event began with take off from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), sector command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Tuesday, after which the sensitization was taken to some major roads in Ibadan.

Speaking during the exercise, the District chair, basic education and literacy district 9125, Dr Jane Adebusuyi explained that the exercise was necessary to educate road users about safety on road.

She further explained that the exercise is done to celebrate the “world literacy day”, which according to her is celebrated annually on 8th of September.

She said “In Rotary, basic education and literacy is one of our core areas of service, while the month of September has been designated as the month for the celebration of basic education and literacy”

“The significance of this event is to create more awareness on road safety because we have some illiterate drivers who were not aware of the usefulness of the various traffic signs. ”

She also stressed the importance of education of children, especially the girl child, adding that education enhances productivity.

Also speaking the Manager 1, District 9125, Rotarian Adeniyi Adeoti, explained that the project was a joint work by Rotary Club’s in Ibadan to ensure that a larger percentage of the world is literate.

He, however, advised Nigerians on the importance of education to all the citizens.

Also speaking sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Eleyele Ibadan, Uche Winifred Chukwura, explained that the sensitization was aimed at educating drivers more on how to keep themselves and the passengers safe during the critical period of COVID-19.

Chukwura further added that the event will also give the FRSC more opportunity to educate drivers on the need to obey the laid down guidelines by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the FRSC.

The exercise also comprises of the sensitization on the dangers of the use of phone while driving, use of face mask by drivers and their passengers, regular wash of hands, the use of seat belt, avoidance of overloading by drivers and the use of seat belts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

No Govt Has Raped Nigeria Like Buhari’s — Labour Leaders

WITH last week’s increase in the pump price of fuel, the organised labour has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against pushing Nigerians to the wall, saying no government has raped the country like the current administration. The labour leaders, in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, said Buhari has lost touch…

P&ID $10B Scandal: How Govt Officials Frustrated Nigeria’s Case — Shasore

FORMER Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, at the weekend opened up on the salacious scandal trailing the controversial contract crisis between Nigeria and an offshore Shell company, Process and Industrial Development Limited…

What Caused My Rift With Oshiomhole — Obaseki

THE Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole is against his re-election bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which Oshiomhole sold to his friends…