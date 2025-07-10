Rotary Club, Foundation donate food items to 200 people living with disabilities

In a heartwarming gesture of community support, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro, in collaboration with George Aid Foundation, on Wednesday, donated food items to assist 200 individuals living with disabilities.

The initiative aims to provide much-needed sustenance and foster inclusivity within the community.

The donation ceremony was held at Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities. State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan where the club members celebrated the people the physically challenge persons.

Speaking at the programme, Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro president, Bimbola Bodede, emphasised the importance of supporting vulnerable groups and promoting social welfare.

She said both the Rotary Club and the George Aid Foundation are for the underprivileged, adding that the programme started over six years ago.

She disclosed that in the last six years of the project, thousands of people have benefited from the gesture with the items donated, such as rice, beans, vegetables, beverages, ingredients, and stipends, among others.

Bodede said: “We’ve always had a monthly food outreach, we have reached out to so many people and so many communities. Today (Wednesday), we are with the Agency responsible for the Persons with Disabilities and we are given them in our usual fashion, we are given them food like rice, beans, Garri, crayfish and catfish, like a palliative to help them with their families which we believe will last them for two weeks.

“As a new president, this is my first project, and I’m happy to be of value and impact to the less privileged.

“Prior to now, we have always done 100 for every place we to but today we are doing 200, and that is mainly because our partner, the George Aid Foundation, one of them, Sarah, is celebrating her birthday today, so as to honour her.”

The Director General of Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Adekanbi Ayodele, lauded Rotary Club for their gesture while calling other agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate what Rotary Club of Ibadan Jericho Metro has done.

“This is the second time the club will visit our office and I want to encourage other organisations to come and collaborate with us as gthe overnment alone cannot take care of individuals with disabilities,”

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the support, which will undoubtedly make a positive difference in their lives.