Rotary Club donates foodstuff, clothes to orphan home

As part of its area of focus in Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige on Tuesday associated with an orphanage, Jesus Children Missions Outreach, Ibadan with gift items.

Items donated to the home include foodstuff, sugar, vegetable oil, clothes, toiletries, among others.

Speaking at the presentation, the President of the Club, Mr Obafemi Olusola, said the visit was crucial and in line with Rotary’s area of focus, just as he promised on behalf of the club to continue to support the needy in society.

He stated that the Rotary Club would continue to complement the effort of the government by providing for the needs of the people in the society.

Obafemi said “What we are doing here today is very significant to our club, Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige because we are contributing our own quota to the development of our community through our visit to this orphanage home.

“We are giving out daily needs materials like clothes, foodstuffs, toiletries and other items.

“You will agree with me that the government cannot do everything, but require our demand because these children are part of us and we cannot neglect them. We have adopted this home since last year and that is why we paid them a visit.

“We want to give them a sense of belonging because they are also important to our society.”

Speaking during the visit, the immediate past president of the club, Lanre Balogun, said the club will continue to promote and support the home.





Also, the Community Service Director of Rotary Club of Ibadan Prestige, Bankole Oyewole, said the club made the donation as part of its priorities as a humanitarian club, which is giving to the needy.”

In his remark, the representative of the home, Akinpelu Timileyin, commended Rotary for the gesture, stating that “the donation will go a long way in helping the children.”

