Rotary Club donates books, stationery to school in Ibadan

In line with the basic education and literacy programme of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate on Wednesday donated branded Rotary educational materials to Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The President of the Club, Modinat Olu-Ajayi, disclosed that “The programme is in line with our basic education and literacy programme for secondary school students.”

She said the club wants to make students literate adding that “We are today to presenting notebooks and writing materials to students of Baptist Secondary School, Ibadan to celebrate the basic education and literacy month.

“Rotary club has other areas of focus and this is one of them that we are doing today so as to encourage the young ones to be future leaders. We are contributing to the development of these students and also compliment the efforts of government as it cannot do everything alone.”

Over 200 students benefited from the gesture as they got four notebooks with two biros each.

In her remarks, the Community Service Director, Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate, Adetayo Famade, charged the students to always give in their best and make their parents proud.

“These are the next generation; we want them to have that spirit and to know the importance of going to school and importance of being literate and also know that school must not pass through them but they need to pass through school and as a result, we try to catch them young.

“We decided to come to Baptist Secondary School to let them know the importance of the month and to talk to them on how to be successful in life.”

The principal of the school, Mrs Akinpelu Olumide, thanked the Rotary club for the donation, just as she said materials would complement the efforts of parents and go a long way in assisting the students.

“This is a good gesture, being helpful to the government because the government cannot do it all alone, so when we have a group of people who come to compliment the government, we are happy to receive them.”

Mrs Olumide implored other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Rotary Club in supporting the underprivileged in society.

