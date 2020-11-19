Rotary Club donates 10 baby cots to UCH

As part of its objective of identifying a need in society and meeting it, the Rotary Club of Ibadan, Jericho Metro, donated 10 baby cots worth over one million naira to the special care baby unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking, On Thursday during the presentation, the president of Rotary Club of Ibadan, Jericho-Metro, Rotarian Seyi Alaba, stated that the donation was necessitated by the need to contribute positively towards maternal and child health which is one of the areas of service for the Rotary Club.

“There are two reasons we are doing this, one is to mark the Family Health Day in Rotary and also to contribute positively to maternal and child health which is one of the areas of service for the Rotary Club.

“We discovered that UCH is a very big hospital and they handle a lot of health cases when things get out of hand in private hospitals or state hospitals they still bring the patients here for treatment.

“We realised the facilities in the hospital are not enough that is why we decided that no matter how small it is, we must contribute our own quota to the care of newly born babies,” he said.

The project was commissioned by the District 9125 Governor, Rotarian Jumoke Bamigboye, who said the best is yet to come.

Alaba also commended the members and promised the hospital that this is one of the many good things the club has planned.

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, while receiving the donated items, expressed belief that there would be other occasions where the Club will partner with the hospital for better welfare of patients.

“UCH is known for standard and we pride ourselves as a flagship teaching hospital in Nigeria. however, we are hindered by resources and finances which makes it impossible for us sometimes to discharge our duties.

“What you have done today is connected to the mission and vision of the management, so, we would like to thank you for doing this and appreciate the Rotary Club. We look forward to other donations from the club. “