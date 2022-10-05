Rotary Club District 9121 earmarks N12.6m on education

The Rotary Club of Effurun, District 9141 has budgeted over ₦12 million to execute educational, health, micro-credit, youth empowerment schemes and other humanitarian projects for 2022/2023 Rotary year.

The newly-installed president of the club, Godwin Oniyama, stated this during his investiture as the 38th president of the club and fund raising at NPA Housing Estate, Airport Road, Warri, Delta State.

He said that the money would enable the club to actualise its humanitarian programmes with focus on education, health, micro-credit, youth empowerment, water, sanitation, among others.

Oniyama disclosed that the club will continue with the vocational training centre at Ebrumede for training of community youths for free in various vocations such as hair dressing, computer training, catering and make-up where a minimum of 300 people will be trained in three batches.

He noted that the club would provide 100 chairs /desks (three-seater) to some selected primary and secondary schools.

He said: “The club shall provide books and bookshelves for different schools. We shall provide hand pump water boreholes in selected areas, provide interest free loans to small scale business persons in our community and also provide 100 delivery kits to 100 needy pregnant women.”

“The actions and deeds of Rotarians have brought satisfaction, happiness, peace and joy to us and in our community,” he said.

He inaugurated the 2022/2023 board of the Rotary Club of Effurun to assist him to actualise the club targets.

In his valedictory speech, the immediate past president of the club, Michael Enehizena said the club has embarked and completed some projects in the 2021/2022 Rotary year.

He said that as aotarians they sacrifice their time and resources to put smiles on the faces of those in need.

He noted that some of the projects were carried out, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of Osubi, Plantation City and Ovwian.

He gave out awards to some members for their service to the club and called on members to support his successor.

A past president and chairman of installation committee of the club, Maria Edirin-Niemogha said Oniyama is an experienced and well-endowed member with leadership skill, assuring that his tenure would bring more success and called on members and friends of the club to support him.

