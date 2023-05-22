No fewer than 250 people benefited from the free medical outreach by Rotary Club of Iyaganku, Ibadan, to Adabeji Community in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to the President of the Club, Mrs Kemi Akinpelu, the exercise was in line with Rotary Club’s mission of giving back to the community through medical programmes.

“Rotary International is about service to humanity, we have seven areas of focus which community is one of it, community service, so today, what we are having is a community medical outreach, which is taken to the benefit of our adopted community, Adabeji Community in Oluyole Local Government area of Oyo State.

“What we are doing now is basically, people don’t submit themselves for intervention or healthcare. Rotary allows us to adopt a community. We know government cannot do it all, so we have adopted Adabeji Community as our own care centre so as to improve their standard of living. Already, water project is in place in this community hence, the adoption of medical outreach now.

“Here is another intervention where we are looking at their health from different perspectives. We render assistance on dental care, maternal healthcare, eye test, blood pressure, free medical screening, scaling and polishing, malaria test, and general medical check up, among other areas.

“The University Teaching Hospital Community Eye Outreach Unit is also taking care of people who will benefit from the philanthropic act of Rotary to have cataract surgery carried out at UCH as they have selected some people who have their cataracts being removed at the UCH.

“Also, we have provided eye glasses for people who need assistance before reading. Everything we are doing is free, nobody is paying to access any of this medical care facilities,” Akinpelu said.

Also, Deputy Director of Nursing, Eye Outreach, UCH, Mrs Abiola Agatha Abiola, said they embarked on outreaches for the benefit of the society at large.

“What we are doing today is giving back to society as we have sight problems among our community members. Most of these people are not ready to visit clinics to have eye check up, why? Because of the economic situation, they cannot afford the bill and that is why a section called an eye outreach was created,” Abiola said.

“For us is to go to the community, meet with the people at the grassroots and the same thing has brought us to this place today, partnering with Rotary Club of Iyaganku-Ibadan in order to provide free eye care service to people.”

In his remarks, Baale of the Community, Chief Yemi Ogunyemi, commended Rotary Club for the free medical intervention, saying the gesture came at the right time.

He urged residents of the community to know their health status by going to clinics for regular check ups.