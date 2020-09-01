Rotary Club charges Nigerians on humanitarian service

In a bid to deliver more humanitarian service to the public, Rotary Club of Ibadan – Ologuneru, District 9125, has called on well meaning Nigerians to join the club towards delivering more humanitarian service.

The call was made by the president, Rotary Club of Ibadan – Ologuneru, Rotn Adejare Oluwatosin, during a two day membership retreat held at town house hotel, Iyaganku Ibadan on Friday and Saturday respectively.

According to Adejare, the event was organised in celebration of the Rotary Membership and New Club development month, adding that the retreat is also meant to orientate the prospective members about Rotary Club.

She said “apart from orientating the prospective members about the activities of Rotary Club, the retreat is also aimed at giving room for bonding between the old and new members.”

She added that the event was also aimed at encouraging members to give more of themselves to service and also to do membership drive by bringing more quality people to join rotary the club.

Stressing on the importance of giving back to the society, Adejare urged well meaning Nigerians to join hands with the club towards delivering humanitarian service to the public.

She said: “As Rotarians, our purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in other to provide humanitarian service , and this is why we encourage the public to join the club so as to develop a heart of giving.”

Other speakers at the two day workshop include immediate past president Rotary Club of Ibadan-Ologuneru, Rotn Segun Makanjuola, Chatter President of Rotary Club of Ibadan- Oritamefa , Olawale Olayemi, The Club Assistant governor, Rotn Isaac Ajibike, and the District General, Rotn Dayo Odetola.

