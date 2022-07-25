Rotary Club advocates for mass action against climate change, deforestation

The Rotary Club of Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State has called for mass action against climate change and deforestation in the country.

The Club said that it is very important to join hands together to safeguard the environment from the calamity of climate change and erosion.

The president of the Club, Rotarian Babarinde Oluwasegun, disclosed this during the official planting of 50 trees at St. Leo’s College, Onikoko, Abeokuta.

“What we have come to do here is to observe seven areas of focus that Rotary International is serving in 2022, 2023. The first of it is protecting the environment and one of the measures is planting of trees. The tree planting project is very important for us, this particular month so that we can observe the doctrine of Rotary International. We are not operating in isolation, Rotary Club of Abeokuta, Rotary Club of Ibara GRA, Rotary Club of Nigeria, what we are doing is worldwide.

“As a Club, we are planting 150 trees. We are sharing among three schools, our coverage as Rotary Club, Ibara, GRA is within Ibara, Abeokuta Axis.

“What Rotary is all about is to serve humanity, We are serving humanity and part of the ways of serving humanity is whatever problem that we identify we have to respond.

“What we have done and doing as Club is that we should live by example. We are planting trees now, we want other NGO and other organisations to emulate us so we can join hands together swing into action, so as to address any climate disaster,” he concluded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Principal Forestry Officer, Ogun State Ministry of Forestry, Mr Aliyu Mudasiru, added that with the depletion of the ozone layer, there should be continuous planting of trees in the environment.

He contended that the rate of deforestation continued to rise hence the need to plant more trees to replenish the earth.

Mudasiru also called on other institutions and NGOs to do the same, saying more trees would help keep environmental degradation at bay.

“This is a good innovation because tree is life. There’s a need for us to continue planting trees so as to safe the future.

As it is now if we want to park our cars, we all look for spaces with shield or under trees to park our cars, so planting more trees is beneficial to humanity.





“It will be good if other institutions can follow suit with the planting of trees. The rate of deforestation is high so we need to plant more trees,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the School Mrs Olubola Akintayo, in her remarks said: “trees are necessary part of nature and so we are privileged to partake in this tree planting project by the Rotary Club of Ibara”.

“I’m so glad that we are contributing to the sustainability of nature,” she added.

She urged other non-governmental organisations to emulate the project done by the Club.

An SS2 student of the school, Elizabeth Olumide, commended the Club for choosing her school for the campaign.

According to her, “trees are beautiful to behold and they provide us with shade, so we’re grateful to the Rotary Club for planting more in our school.”

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Rotary Club advocates for mass action against climate change, deforestation

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Rotary Club advocates for mass action against climate change, deforestation