Rotary 9111 assures of priority to community projects

ROTARY International District 9111 has given the assurance that it would continue to prioritise community/ humanitarian projects.

The District Governor, Dr Wole Kukoyi, who gave this assurance during the press briefing on the Rotary 9111 pioneer forum tagged: “Irresistible District Conference (DISCON) 2025”, scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State this month end, disclosed that the ongoing construction of Sickle Cell Centre will be delivered in June 2025.

He said that other humanitarian projects will also be given priority, despite the nation’s economic challenges.

Kukoyi said that the convergence of rotarians in Abeokuta presented an occasion to interact, share ideas and showcase various humanitarian/community services by 75 clubs under the district.

According to him, the forum, which will be held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Kuto, would entail inspiring sessions, insightful discussions, provide networking opportunities with leaders from Nigeria and abroad.

On activities line up for the conference, the district governor said the event would start with royal visits to Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (111), the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland; and Oba (Dr) Adedapo Tejuoso (Karunwi 111), the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, who was a Past President of Rotary Club of Ikeja-South and Past District Governor Rotary District 9110.

Past Assistant Governor of District 9110 and Chairman of the DISCON Committee, Rotn Busola Satuyi, added that a novelty football match between Rotary District 9111 and Lion District 404 A3 will take place at Afro Grammar School Stadium, Ita-eko, Abeokuta, to be followed by an all-white ‘Welcome Party’ at Kesington Hall, Abeokuta Sports Club, Oke-llewo, Abeokuta.

She said, ‘The Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun, will declare open the DISCON on Friday, May 30, while the Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako- Oyedele will deliver a keynote address, while Dr. Chizor Malize, Managing Director Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), will have a presentation on the topic: Guidance of Integrity, Strengthening Complaint in NGOs to Combat Fraud and Money Laundering.”

Rotarian Henry Akinyele, the District Governor Elect, while highlighting on some of the events lined up, hinted that the event is all encompassing, spotlighting every aspect of Rotary activities, rules, by-laws and policies to ascertain continuity or change as the case may be.

Dignitaries expected to grace the 3-day conference to deliver goodwill messages according to her, will include; former President Olusegun Obasanio; Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Adeyemi Obalanlege, representative of Stephanie Urchick, Rotary International President, Rtn Eric Kimani, a past District Governor from Rotary Club of Nairobi Muthaiga North, Kenya; among others.

