As part of efforts to discourage cultism, and promote peaceful conflict resolution among secondary school students, Rotary Club District 9110 has officially launched peace clubs in public schools across Lagos State.

The project which was co-facilitated by Rotary club of Akoka, Peace Arena For Youth Foundation (PAY-F), and St John Ambulance, Nigeria was championed by the first female district governor, Rotary District 9110, D.G Omotunde Lawson.

In her brief remark at the launch, Lawanson who is also an educator said, “It is a very great moment to see a vision that is uppermost in my heart being realised today. It did not happened by accident by God’s design.

Rotary 9110, Peacejam Nigeria launch peace clubs in Lagos public schools

Many people have been trained by the district but not many have come back to give back to the district. So I will like to appreciate all collaborators in this project.

I also appreciate the teachers and students from various public schools across the state that participated. Also to all members of Rotary District 9110 and Rotary Club of Akoka, Peace Arena For Youth Foundation/PeaceJam Nigeria and St John Ambulance Nigeria that are present here today for the launch.”

She, however, expressed her utmost pleasure with a display of commitment to ensuring that the initiative continues and produce the desired results.

The executive director and coordinator, PAY-F/PeaceJam Nigeria, Rtn. Dr. Doyin Ogunyemi, who conducted the training session for the teachers and students disclosed that the project is scheduled to run in 25 public schools in Lagos State with a follow up with the teachers and the students by her team.

During this session, the teachers went through the PeaceJam (peace club) curriculum where program manager, PeaceJam Nigeria, Miss Onyeneke Ezinne, took the teachers through the seven chapters of the curriculum in brief.

Senior commissioner at the St John Ambulance Nigeria, Rtn. Dr. Patrick Orumbie, gave reassuring words on his continued support for the DG and the rotary peace club.

To add colour to the event, the teachers and other participants were given branded T-shirts and caps with the rotary peace club logo and that of all collaborators, in addition to training materials they received.