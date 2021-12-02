Roqqu signs Aproko doctor, BBNaija’s Kim Oprah as ambassadors

Roqqu, a blockchain trading company which has an exchange wallet that enables people to store, receive, send, transact major cryptocurrencies worldwide, and make other payments online has unveiled two new ambassadors.

At a private event on December 1, at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, the two new ambassadors; Twitter influencer, Dr Chinonso Egemba popularly known as Aproko Doctor and BBNaija’s Kim Oprah were unveiled to journalists.

Benjamin Eseoghene Onomor, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, in a chat with the Nigerian Tribune, revealed that the ambassador signing was done in order to appeal to the youths, energetic and vibrant people who, knowing what both Aproko Doctor and Kim Oprah embody, could associate and do business on the Roqqu platform.

He said, “Aproko Doctor is highly revered in the social media circles and he is generally known for speaking facts. Our platform decided to engage him to spread the word about our business. He and Kim Oprah attract a market segment that is our target market. We want young and vibrant people to be the main users of our platform to send, receive and transact business using the Roqqu app. We have been working with him for a while, but we decided that it was time to make it official”.

Egemba, responding to the press during the parley, said that he was excited to join the brand, seeing that they had worked together for about two years. He stressed that he opted to sign with Roqqu officially after doing due diligence about the brand.

“I have worked passively with the brand for about two years now and decided that we make it official now. I have done my personal verification about the platform and decided to make my ambassadorship official after satisfying my expectations. Now that I am here, I intend to work closely with the team to ensure that Nigerians get value for their transactions without hassles”, he said.

Speaking further, Onomor said that the Roqqu platform removed encumbrances and delays on payments and receipts of funds especially when shopping abroad.

“Normal transactions when shopping abroad take days to clear but with us, all that is a thing of the past. Within minutes, you can receive money in your wallet to perform any transaction of choice. We also help our clients understand that there are other opportunities beyond cryptocurrencies namely GameFi, NFTs, even farming etc which are largely under-engaged presently in Nigeria at the moment. We are in the market to cause positive disruption across the world, not just in Nigeria or Africa. Roqqu is here for the long haul,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Roqqu signs Aproko doctor, BBNaija’s Kim Oprah as ambassadors