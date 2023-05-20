One of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Queen Ronke Ademiluyi and the convener of the African Fashion Week has tilted her compass to Brazil to host the prestigious annual event in the football-loving country.

At a recent meeting at the Brazilian Embassy, Lagos, the Brazilian Ambassador, Andre Guimares emphasised the excitement of his country to host the fashion event at the Expo Centre in South Paulo in a city known for African culture, heritage and pride.

The African Fashion Week was initiated by Queen Ronke Adeyeye in London in 2014 with the aim of promoting emerging African designers on the global platform. The platform has helped raised popular African designers with a dream of creating more future leaders in the fashion business.

The queen, who owns the upscale Rukis Store in Lagos, is a popular seamstress that has helped use her knowledge to raise the standard in the fashion industry and has chosen Brazil in 2023 for the country’s rich culture, history and African lineage.