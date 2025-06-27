Romania govt set to establish mining company in Kebbi

Kebbi State Government is set to enter into collaboration with the Government of Romania to establish a mining company in Yauri and Ngaski Local Government Areas in the Yauri Emirate Council.

Governor Nasir Idris, disclosed this Thursday during a courtesy visit to him by the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, and stakeholders from the Emirate at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris revealed that Romania, a country renowned for its mining expertise, has expressed interest in partnering with the Kebbi State Government to establish a mining company in the two local government areas.

He stated that Romania has formally indicated its readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state on the economic venture.

“Romania, one of the leading countries in mining, has shown interest in signing an MoU with the Kebbi State Government to establish a mining company in Yauri and Ngaski.” The Governor stated.

He added that this initiative was in addition to the already signed MoU with a Chinese investor for the establishment of a Lithium Production Plant in Ngaski, which is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, particularly for youths.

The Governor expressed happiness about the solid mineral deposits in Yauri Emirate, describing them as a Divine gift, capable of transforming the area industrially and economically.

Governor Idris thanked the Emir and people of Yauri for their continued support and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding traditional institutions in high esteem and sustaining developmental strides across the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the numerous developmental projects executed in his domain.

He described Governor Idris as a genuine lover of Yauri Emirate and its people.

Also speaking, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, called for unity among politicians in Kebbi South, urging them to rally behind Governor Idris’ administration and support its people-oriented agenda.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, explained that the visit was to thank the Governor and welcome him back from the Holy Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

He also highlighted several projects executed under the Governor’s leadership in Yauri Emirate, particularly in education, road construction, solar street lighting, provision of potable water, and other social amenities.

The SSG further appealed to the Governor for the resuscitation of the Yauri Airstrip to allow for air travel and spur further development in the area.