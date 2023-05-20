It was an assembly of the finest, the brilliant, the high and the mighty recently in Lagos, who came to witness the 60th birthday of the wife of Chairman of O’dua Investment Company, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Kemi.

From former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Tayo Ayeni, Dapo Okubadejo, Tunde Okunowo, John Momoh, to Segun Awolowo, to mention a few of the prominent people that graced the occasion, which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The birthday started with a thanksgiving service at the All Soul’s Church, Lekki, Lagos and stretched to an afternoon of fun and entertainment where the shuga band treated the guests an endless sessions of pulsating music.

Trust the host, the celebration was grand, the set up, lighting, cakes, food and drinks were all from seasoned vendors that understood and discharged their duties as expected.

The Monday-party was a new theme in Lagos where Bimbo Ashiru, a two-timed Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State sets a new standard.