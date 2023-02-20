Nigeria’s general election is just around the corner, and the eyes of the world are turning to Africa’s largest democracy. With the country’s youth population constituting a significant portion of eligible voters, their role in the upcoming election has become a topic of great interest.

Nigeria has a large youth population, with over 60% of its population under the age of 30.

Nigerian youths therefore have a crucial role to play, as far as in the upcoming election is concerned. With their vigour, passion, and innovative approach to politics, they have the potential to chart the course of the country’s future. Whether they will live up to expectation remains to be seen, but this is clear: they are to watch out for this month and the next.

In conclusion, the role of young voters in the upcoming elections is an important one. With their large numbers, political engagement, and growing influence, young people in Nigeria have the potential to shape the country’s future.

Ibirogba Adenike from Ibadan.

