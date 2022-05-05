Role of labour in a country’s growth cannot be over emphasised — NCAA DG

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has commended all workers in the aviation industry for their hardwork and commitment.

This commendation was contained in his goodwill message to workers in commemoration of this year’s International Workers Day Celebration.

According to the NCAA helmsman, “the role of labour in any country’s growth and development cannot be over emphasised; which is why the United Nation itself declared and set aside 1st May of every year as a public holiday to commemorate the working class as the producer of our common wealth.”

He commended workers for the industrial harmony and their commitment towards ensuring safe and secure environment in the sector even in the face of widespread security challenge in the country.

This dedication to duty, Nuhu said, had ensured that aviation maintained its prime role as major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product of the country and catalyst for economic prosperity.

In that regard, the NCAA Chief reassured workers that Government will continue to take the interest and welfare of workers at heart and ensure that maximum conducive working conditions are put in place.

He used the opportunity to felicitate with Muslims and staff of the Authority on the occasion of Eid-Il-Fitr, assuring passengers of their safety, comfort and seamless facilitation during the holiday.