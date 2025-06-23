‘Role model and friend’, IGP hails ex-Police spokesperson at 70

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has praised former police spokesperson Olusola Amore, describing him as a “friend”.

Egbetokun revealed that the ex-Police spokesperson encouraged him to join the police force and has been a significant influence in his life.

The IGP, while speaking during the 70th birthday of the retired police commissioner, which took place in Lagos over the weekend, also described Amore as his “role model” who should be emulated by everybody.

IGP Egbetokun said “Amore is my friend, he is my role model, I have the privilege of attending all the schools he attended. He is my own brother and he was the one that encouraged me to join the police, “

The IGP also described the retired police officer as a” decent man who has left a good legacy in the Nigeria Police Force.

The legacy of integrity, of transparency, of professionalism and of discipline.”

The IGP appreciated ex-Police spokesperson for the significant impact that he made in his life, and in the lives of many others who were there and those who were not there.

The police boss prayed to God to continue to bless him and crown him with His glory.

Amore, while giving testimony thanked God for keeping him alive as many of his agemates had died.

“I thank God for the gift of life, on three occasions, I had escaped death, but God has helped me.

“Much water has passed under the bridge but God has been there for me,” he said.

Amore said he had served the nation tremendously.

“I was the Force Police Public Relations Officer, I was involved in community policing and I was also CP in two states.”

The preacher, Ven. Taiwo Olupitan admonished the celebrator to prioritise

his health.

“You are celebrating today because God’s covenant has been fulfilled in your life.

God has helped you to triumph over adversity, so be thankful in all situations.

“May your birthday marks the beginning of good things in your life.”

He urged Amore to live his remaining years to seek wisdom, be forgiving, and embrace God.