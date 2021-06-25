Robbers kill wife of ex-Commissioner in Oyo

Suspected armed robbers in the early hours of Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, shot dead the wife of a former chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government and former commissioner under the administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Mr Peter Odetomi, Tribune Online reliably gathered.

Sources told Tribune Online that the woman, Mrs Olayemi Odetomi, was shot dead by the armed robbers at their family house around Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan.

The robbers were said to have arrived at the victim’s residence on motorcycles, shooting sporadically before gaining access into the premises.

As of the time of filing this report, it could not be ascertained if valuables were taken away by the armed robbers.

However, another account of the incident indicated that the woman was killed by suspected gunmen who deliberately came for her.

Though details of the killing were still sketchy, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police command, Mr Adewale Osifeso, said it was a robbery incident.

In a statement, Osifeso stated that “the deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, aged 66 years, died on the spot after she was shot during a robbery incident which occurred during the early hours of Friday, 25th June, 2021 in her home. Updates on investigations would be provided in due course.”

