Robbers kill son, injure daughter of businessman in Jalingo

Some suspected armed robbers on Sunday morning attacked the home of a Jalingo businessman, killing one of his children and seriously injuring another.

The businessman, one Mr Texas, popularly known as Test and See and his wife according to a family source had left for one of the pentecostal churches close to their home at Mayo Dassa area leaving behind the two children locked in the house.

The source explained that the robbers gained access into the house through the fence and attacked children before ransacking the entire house.

They thereafter carted away a stash of cash kept in the house.

The management of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo has since confirmed the death of one of the kids who is a boy while the daughter was under intensive care.

However, Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police, David Missal, did not respond to either calls and texts messages sent to his phone to confirm if any arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…

[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…