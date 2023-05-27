The Ogun State Police Command has reported a brazen daylight robbery in which a staggering sum of N11 million was stolen from a businessman in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, last Friday.

According to reliable sources, a gang of four armed robbers intercepted the businessman, who had just withdrawn money from two different commercial banks in the city.

Contrary to earlier reports, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, clarified that the amount stolen was not $11 million as claimed by certain media outlets, but rather a sum of N11 million.

The incident unfolded in the Oke-Sokori area of the town, where the robbers targeted the businessman and forcibly took possession of the money, causing panic among residents.

Eyewitnesses reported that the robbers resorted to firing shots into the air to intimidate onlookers, prompting people to scramble for safety.

The entire operation, conducted in a swift and coordinated manner reminiscent of a commando mission, lasted approximately three minutes.

The targeted businessman was driving a Toyota Venza sedan with the registration number ABC 565 GN at the time of the attack.

“The victim had gone to the bank to withdraw N5.5 million from each of the two commercial banks,” explained the PPRO. “He was trailed by the robbers to the location where the incident occurred.”

