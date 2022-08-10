Robbers attacked my house in OPIC Estate, not Abeokuta ― Nollywood actor, Afeez Oyetoro

Famous Nigerian comic actor, Afeez Oyetoro popularly known as “Saka”, confirmed to Tribune Online on Wednesday morning that the robbery attack took place in his house at OPIC Estate, not Abeokuta as reported in most news media.

Saka, who made this known when contacted via a telephone call, stated that he and his family are still going through the trauma of the incident.

He, however, expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of life after the torturous incident.

Recall that robbers, who stormed his house early Tuesday morning, demanded the sum of N20 million.

When the robbers couldn’t get the outrageous sum from him, they beat him up and carted away his mobile phones and laptops among others.

Oyetoro’s friend, Kayode Soaga confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

“The Robbers broke into his home at about 2 am, heavily armed with pump action guns, machetes, breaking-in tools. His security guards were tied down and demobilized.

“Three other houses on the street were robbed with more devastating effect. They broke the burglary proof and went straight to him demanding N20 million for his life. Threatening to kill and destroy.

“He begged and pleaded. They later came down to N3 million naira which he said he doesn’t have. They dazed him with a resounding slap etc. The armed robbers packed all android phones, iPhones, laptops, and all available cash in the home. Also collected all ATM cards. The robbers came with POS to empty money in açcounts.

“Saka’s security guards were demobilized while the guards of his neighbours were not too lucky as they were shot several times in the arms. We thank almighty GOD for Saka’s Life as he’s doing fine,” the statement read.

The 59-year-old actor is said to be doing fine with his family after the shocking incident.

