Robbers attack JAMB officials in Lagos hotel, kill security guard

A security guard, attached to a popular hotel in Ikorodu was in the early hours of Wednesday shot dead as armed robbers attacked some officials of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

It was gathered that the security guard, simply identified as Peter was on duty at the hotel when the seemed robbers invaded the hotel.

Tribune Online gathered that the armed robbers carted away money, laptops and mobile phones, belonging to the JAMB officials.

It was not clear at the time of filing this report if the JAMB officials were the target of the armed robbers or if it was just a coincidence.

The officials were reportedly on duty in the area, when they decided to Lodge at the hotel.

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said ” Only the security guard was shot. They only robbed the JAMB officials .”





The police source also added that ” The security guard was rushed to the hospital, where he later died .”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to Tribune Online.

The police spokesperson also said that the JAMB officials have been relocated to a safe place and that the police in the state were on the trail of the robbers

In his reaction, the Lagos Coordinator of JAMB, Shittu Biliaminu, said he was not aware of such an attack on JAMB officials anywhere in Lagos as nobody had informed him of that.

“But I will confirm right away,” he said.

