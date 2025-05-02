Roads in North-East worse than South Sudan roads — SSANU President

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) National President, Comr. Muhammad Haruna, has lamented the deplorable state of roads in the North-East region of Nigeria, particularly in Taraba.

Haruna made this claim at the 11th SSANU National Zonal Executive meeting held in Jalingo.

According to Haruna, “Roads linking Taraba from anywhere are worse than those in South Sudan. Taraba, among other northeast states, are not being fairly treated. The federal government has neglected the northeast, and the politicization of security in the region is pathetic.”

He expressed dismay that despite the region’s significant contribution to food production, the North-East has been neglected in terms of infrastructure.

“Apart from Benue, I don’t think there is any state in Nigeria that produces food that feeds the entire country like Taraba. I think the federal government has no justification to neglect the northeast, particularly Taraba in terms of infrastructure.”

Haruna called on the federal government to improve security in the region, emphasizing the need for effective policing without politicisation.

“There should be effective policing in the region, not the security men to be on the checkpoints and keep collecting money from the less privileged. They should be deployed with a strict order to defend Nigerians without being political in their operations.”

He also expressed support for self-defense, stating, “Without being political, I support the call for self-defense. We should all defend ourselves against those who do not want us to be at peace. We cannot continue to sit and wait for our killers to come and kill us. We should defend ourselves in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”