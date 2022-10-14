Roads done under Soludo’s administration in Anambra will last for 20-years, says SSG

Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, on Friday, said all the roads that will be rehabilited and constructed across the 21 local government areas of the state, under the present administration of governor Chukwuma Soludo, will last for twenty years.

He said the duration is as result of the transperancy and accountability policies, the governor has put in place to make Anambra the most livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

The SSG stated this when the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), visited him in his office at the state government Awka, to seek for collaboration and logistic assistance to enable the body function effectively in the state.

He said all the Contractors awarded to handle the roads projects are experts with COREN certification.

He advised the Council, to partner with the State Physical and Planning Board to achieved a common goal.

While urging the body to intensify their regulatory action in fishing out quacks in the profession to prevent further building collapses in the state and the country at large, Prof Chukwulobelu, promised to minute their request to the governor for proper attention and consideration.

In his brief speech, on behalf of the Council, the State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Onyeanyana Meju, informed the SSG that the collaboration and the requested logistics will help them to embarked on sensitization campaign to educate the public on the importance of engaging professional engineers with COREN certification.

