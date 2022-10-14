Road users decry fuel shortage in Katsina

Road users in Katsina State have urged the department of petroleum resources, DPR, and other relevant stakeholders to resolve the problems that give rise to fuel scarcity in the country.

The shortage in fuel supply has lingered into the second week in Katsina state with only a few fueling stations dispensing fuel in most parts of the state.

In the Katsina metropolis, most road users patronize black market petrol vendors who sell a litre at between five hundred to six hundred Naira and a gallon at two thousand four hundred Naira.

At the main mega station at Dandagoro, our correspondent observed a long queue and a rowdy entrance with motor vehicles and motorcycles struggling to gain access to the station.

Meanwhile, most commercial fueling stations sell PMS at between two hundred and ten to two hundred and forty Naira per litre.

Commenting on the situation, the Department of Petroleum Resources in the state says it embarks on regular enforcement exercises to close down fueling stations that sell PMS above the official pump price.

Motorists that spoke to Tribune Online in Maganar Jibia, a border town with the Niger Republic, urged authorities concerned to take necessary measures to ensure the supply of the commodity.

They said the fuel shortage has crippled inter-border trade and movements.

