The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that road traffic crashes across the country claimed no fewer than 2,850 lives between January and June of the year 2023.

The Corps, however, said it recorded a decline in the total number of road traffic crashes, total number of injuries, and fatalities as well when compared with the same period in 2022.

According to the crash data report, in the first six months of the year 2023, the Corps recorded a total of 2,850 fatalities as against 3,375 in the same period in 2022, representing a 15.5% reduction in the number of those killed in road traffic crashes within the period under review.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, tagged the report as a successful outing on the operational front during the first six months of the year 2023.

Part of the statement read: “The Federal Road Safety Corps has recorded a decline in the total number of road traffic crashes, the total number of injuries, and fatalities as well when compared with the same period in 2022.

“According to the FRSC road traffic crash dashboard, within the period under consideration, the Corps recorded a total of 5,700 road traffic crashes as against 6,627 in the same period in the year 2022, representing a 14% decrease.

“In the same vein, from January to June 2023, the Corps also achieved a 14% reduction in the number of people rescued with injuries, having rescued a total of 16,716 in 2023 against 19,440 injured victims in the first half of the year 2022.

“On the number of people killed, the Corps also recorded a significant reduction within the operational period.

“According to the crash data report, in the first six months of the year 2023, the Corps recorded a total of 2,850 fatalities as against 3,375 in the same period in 2022, representing a 15.5% reduction,” he stated.

FRSC Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu, according to the statement, attributed the modest achievement to several strategies and innovations in enforcement activities, improved presence and visibility, public enlightenment, and partner engagement.

While charging drivers to desist from bad driving behaviours, the Corps Marshal re-emphasised the commitment of the Corps towards achieving its corporate mandate of sanitising the highways and entrenching safety on the nation’s over 200,000 kilometres of road network.





