Road mishap claims seven lives in Ibadan

Seven persons have been confirmed dead in multiple accidents that occurred at two different spots in Ibadan, Oyo on Wednesday.

Three siblings were said to have been overrun by truck in Egbeda area while four other persons lost their lives in a road mishap at Idi-Ori along Oyo expressway in Akinyele local government area.

The affected siblings were said to be standing by the roadside when the truck ran over them.

The driver of the truck, according to eyewitness accounts lost control of the vehicle and ran over the victims.

At Idi-Ori in Akinyele local government area, four persons have been confirmed dead while two others suffered various degrees of injuries in a road mishap that occured at Idi-Ori end of Oyo expressway on Wednesday.

Four out of the six victims died on the spot while the injured ones are receiving medical attention at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

An eyewitness account disclosed that two commercial vehicles were involved but what was responsible for the accident could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

One Adekunle Adeleke, in his account of the incident, said, “The accident involved two commercial vehicles. One Volve (Yellow colour) while the second vehicle is DAF truck.

“The causes of the incident was obstruction. The accident involved six persons. Four confirmed dead immediately while two other persons who sustained varying degree of injuries were taking to the UCH for treatment.”

Also, Taofeek said, “Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp and the Nigeria Police responded forthwith to the crash.”

While confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Rosemary Alo, said that the Police carried out the rescue as the crash happened close to their office.

“The corpses were taken to UCH by the Police, while accident vehicles causing obstruction have been cleared off the road.

“Men of RS11.39 Moniya are on ground controlling traffic at the scene.”

Alo, therefore, charged the drivers to always be careful while driving on the road.