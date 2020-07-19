Road infrastructure maintenance: Lagos govt embarks on road marking, kerbs painting
•To ensure safety, free vehicular movements
Lagos State government has embarked on the Year 2020 road marking, kerbs and median painting programme on some major roads across the state as part of efforts to ensure safety through road infrastructure and maintenance.
The programme, which is being carried out through the Ministry of Transportation, according to the state government is aimed at improving on the state road infrastructure to ensure safety and also free vehicular movements, thereby reducing traffic gridlocks to the barest minimum.
The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this at the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen hinted that one of the mandates of the ministry is the provision of road furniture and maintenance of the existing ones to ensure safety and bring improvement to traffic flow across the state.
The commissioner said the road marking and kerbs painting project when completed, would help to reduce road accidents, adding that, the marks would clearly indicate the number of lanes provided on each road.
According to him, the markings will also highlight turning points, edge lines, crosswalk, kerbs and pavements among others, adding that warning signals and directional information provided would be of great help to motorists to obey traffic laws while driving.
Oladeinde, while warning motorists to drive carefully and reduce their speed when approaching locations where painters are working, explained further that the ongoing exercise started from Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Allen/Opebi road, also in Ikeja and Wempco Road with the use of retro-reflective paints to illuminate the road furniture, especially at night.
He listed other areas to be covered to include; Ahmadu Bello Way, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Adeola Odeku (Victoria Island) Broad Street (Marina), Admiralty Road (Lekki), Alhaji Masha Street in Surulere, Yaba and Ilupeju.
Others, according to him, are Ekoro-Ajasa-Command Road, Ibeshe Road, Igbo -Elerin Road, LASU-Iba road, Ojo Local Government Area, among others.
