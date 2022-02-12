Road crashes: Taraba FRSC to impound vehicles without speed limit devices

The Taraba State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Selina Williams, on Friday said the corps has concluded arrangements to impound vehicles without speed limit devices and old number plates.

Williams disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo said, the decision to impound such vehicles became imperative following an upsurge in the rate of road crashes due to overspeeding and other traffic offenses.

“The corps has concluded plans to clam down on all vehicles without speed limit devices and old number plates in order to mitigate road accidents.

“We will also impound vehicles which indulge in overloading and other traffic offenses so as to reduce the rate of road crashes,” she said.

Williams urged motorists in the state to go online to obtain the speed limit devices to avoid the wrath of the law from catching up with them.

She equally advised vendors of the speed limit devices to set up businesses in Taraba for easy access by the motorists in the state.

Williams urged motorists and the passengers to continue to observe all COVID -19 protocols in order to save lives.