Road accidents claimed 107 lives in Osun this year ―FRSC

Osun State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday disclosed that no fewer than 107 deaths were recorded in 160 road accidents between January and October 2020 across the state.

The FRSC Commander in the state, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, who made this known in an interview in Osogbo, stressed that the command had rescued no fewer than 1,000 persons from various accident scenes involving 231 vehicles in the state within the period.

She frowned at dangerous driving and disobedience to Road Traffic Regulations which she said were the major causes of accidents on Nigerian roads.

Ibrahim, however, assured that the command will intensify efforts at curtailing the rate of accidents on highways through public engagement with stakeholders and enlightenment policies.

According to her, the African Road Safety Remembrance Day and World Day of Remembrance for road accidents victims which was marked recently was aimed at remembering families of those who lost their lives due to accidents in the state.

“The World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims is set aside to provide an opportunity for the government at all levels, private sector organisations, civil society groups to latch at opportunities to support the safety system approach.

“Safety on our roads cannot be done in isolation or left in the hands of the corps, but rather shared responsibilities by key stakeholders through a purposeful and directional multi-sectoral approach.

“The corps shall continue to deliver on its responsibilities and show leadership in continental road safety management, and likewise sustain its front-line activities in global road safety advocacy,” she said.

