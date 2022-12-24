Road accident kills man, little girl, injures eight others in Anambra

A day to Christmas celebration, two passengers, including a little girl lost their lives while eight others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fatal accident in Nteje, Oyi local government area of Anambra State.

The crash which occurred around 05:20 am along the Awka-Onitsha expressway involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus with Reg. No: AGL 552 JT and Daf/truck with no registration number.

According to a security guard at a filling station close to the scene, the bus rammed into the stationary faulty truck undergoing repairs by the side of the road and crashed.

“The truck developed a fault in the early hours of today and in the process of repairing the vehicle, the bus driver collided with the parked truck and crashed. I think it was poor visibility that caused it.

Confirming the incident, State Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi said the deceased body had been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment.

He sympathized with the deceased family, warning motorists to give full concentration to driving; observe the environment; give reasonable braking distance as well as ensure their headlamps and break lights were functional.

He said, “11 persons, comprising 4 male adults, 4 female adults and 3 female children were involved in the crash.

“8 persons comprising 3 male adults, 3 female adults and 2 female children sustained varying degrees of injury and 1 male adult and a female child was killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command took the victims to Chira Hospital Awkuzu where 1 male adult and 1 female child were confirmed dead, while others are receiving treatment. The dead victims were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

“The rescue team are still on the ground managing traffic to ensure obstruction caused by the crash is cleared.”

