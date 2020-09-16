Road accident claims six in Ondo

About six people were confirmed dead in a road accident which occurred along Akure/Ilesha road in Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday evening.

Seven other people were seriously injured in the accident which involved three vehicles including a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number EPE 545 YA, a truck with number plate BDG 252 XY and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number FST 768 DU.

According to an eyewitness, who explained that the accident was caused by the recklessness of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mrs Tola Ogunbanwo, said the accident was caused by lack of concentration on the part of one of the drivers of the vehicles involved.

She said, “The victims were taken to the General Hospital, Igbara Oke while the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.”

