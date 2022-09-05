Road accident claims five lives in Anambra

Five persons, including a woman and her baby girl, lost their lives in a fatal accident in Enugu Agidi, along the Enugu-Awka expressway in Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the crash which occurred around 7.20 pm on Sunday involved a red truck and a black Lexus RX330 Jeep with five persons on board.

An eyewitness said the truck driver was at speed when he suddenly lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

“While urging the FRSC to always organise training for truck drivers to curb road crashes, in those days elderly people drive big trucks it’s not like this. These days even teenagers and weed-smoking young adults drive trucks. May God help us.”

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to excessive speed.

He sympathized with the deceased families, warning motorists, especially truck drivers to avoid speeding and ensure they kept to recommend speed limit.

He said, “An unidentified driver of a black Lexus RX330 with registration number KJA182HS and an unidentified driver of a red truck with no registration number was involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Enugu-Agidi by Awka-Enugu expressway today 4th September 2022 at about 1920hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed. According to an eyewitness report, the truck driver was at speed, lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

“Five people, 3 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child were involved in the crash. Five of them 3 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child were killed.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra sector command took the victims to Amaku hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The rescue team on the ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash is removed.

“Kill the speed before it kills you. Drive to arrive alive. Let’s keep our road safe from the crash he warned.”

