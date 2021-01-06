Road accident claims 14 lives in Kogi

No fewer than fourteen persons have lost their lives on road accident along Lokoja-Obajana road on Wednesday afternoon.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident which involved a bus and a truck conveying cement from Obajana occurred at Old Akpata village.

According to an eye witness account the accident occurred as a result of dangerous overtaken by the bus that was heading to Kabba axis.

The source said all the passengers in that bus died saying nobody survived in the accident.

The source added that there was traffic jam when the accident happened which left many motorists and passengers stranded.

However, it took the effort of men of the Federal Road Safety Corps to evacuate the bodies from the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, had express deep sympathy over the demise of 14 passengers of a bus involved in a ghastly accident at Old Akpata, along Lokoja-Obajana road.

In a press statement issued, on Wednesday, by Hon Kingsley Fanwo Commissioner for Information and Communications said it is indeed, a sad occurrence and a shame that we lost such promising souls in such a pathetic circumstance.

“As a Government, we will strengthen our road safety measures to ensure that avoidable loss of lives is averted.

“We also call on the FRSC to intensify its surveillance along the roads and ensure that road users obey traffic laws as well as ensure that only roadworthy vehicles ply our roads. Every life is precious.

“The Kogi State Government expresses deep shock over this irreparable loss of lives as we pray that God grants families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses,” the statement added.

