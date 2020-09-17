Road accident claims 13 in Kwara

Thirteen persons have been reported dead in two separate motor accidents along Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa highway in the Moro local government area of Kwara state in the early hours of Thursday.

Tribune Online gathered that eight survivors of the accident are currently receiving treatment at private hospitals in Bode Saadu community in the local government area of the state, while remains of the dead passengers have been deposited at the mortuary of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Ilorin.

The two separate motor accidents which occurred at about 4:00 am claimed 13 lives and the crashes involved 18-passenger Toyota hiace buses en route Lagos and Sokoto states.

It was gathered that the one coming from Lagos rammed into an already stationed trailer, while the second bus veered off the road on its way from the northern part of the country, due to impact of the accident.

ALSO READ: Road accident claims six in Ondo

Speaking on the incident, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gbenga Owoade, attributed the road crashes to carelessness on the part of the drivers.

“In the first one, we had 11 people that died instantly on the spot. Two persons died in the second crash, while one of the two corpses had been taken away by its family members.

“Every hand has to be on board to appreciate the fact that lives cannot be retrieved. Once life is gone it’s too expensive”, he said.

The sector commander also cautioned drivers to avoid night journey, overloading and taking of intoxicating substances while driving.

Records from the FRSC in the state showed that a total of 136 people have died along Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa highway between January and September this year, while 535 persons sustained varying degrees of injury in 1,187 road traffic crashes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review of the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for an urgent move to pull the country…